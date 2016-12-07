BCN holds blood drive
Blood drive coordinator John Samuelson and the Barnes County North High School Student Council sponsored a blood drive Nov. 22 when 34 people volunteered to donate blood. Out of the 34 people, 28 were able to donate.
Eight people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 36 total products. Seven people volunteered for the first time.
The student council was also responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments. Others who assisted were Clara Wieland, Kennedy Thompson, Brianna Bundy, Lily Norgaard, Pamela Rath, Celeste Piatz, Nikita Sund, Mary Willson, Shannon Bryn, Jaycee Rudolph, Conrad Toth and Bryn Toth.
Space to hold the drive was provided by Barnes County North Public School.