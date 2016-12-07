BCN holds blood drive

Eight people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 36 total products. Seven people volunteered for the first time.

The student council was also responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments. Others who assisted were Clara Wieland, Kennedy Thompson, Brianna Bundy, Lily Norgaard, Pamela Rath, Celeste Piatz, Nikita Sund, Mary Willson, Shannon Bryn, Jaycee Rudolph, Conrad Toth and Bryn Toth.

Space to hold the drive was provided by Barnes County North Public School.