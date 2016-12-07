update - Winds hamper use of JRMC main doors
Patients and visitors to Jamestown Regional Medical Center are being asked to use the Emergency Department doors Wednesday, according to Katie Ryan-Anderson, marketing manager at the hospital. Wind damaged the main doors of the facility on Tuesday making them unsafe at this time, she said.
Jamestown Public Schools were on a 2-hour delay this morning due to the inclement weather.
Alfred Dickey Public Library and the Stutsman County Library opened at noon Wednesday. All Bookmobile routes are canceled.
All Stutsman County offices were open today.
Due to late start on Wednesday, Jamestown Public Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for Professional Development workshops.