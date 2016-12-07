US 52 blocked from Carrington to Velva

Motorists should slow down and drive according to conditions as there are still many areas in the state with severe snow drifts blocking roads and areas of low visibility, DOT said. Poor visibility continues to affect highways in North Dakota. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.