US 52 blocked from Carrington to Velva
U.S. Highway 52 is blocked from Carrington to Velva due to vehicles becoming stuck and stranded on the roadway blocking traffic, the North Dakota Department of Transportation said. DOT serivces may not be available if people become stranded in this area. Due to high amounts of backed up traffic, there is no parking available in communities surrounding this route. This area is in a no-travel advisory, and motorists in this area should not travel, DOT said.
Motorists should slow down and drive according to conditions as there are still many areas in the state with severe snow drifts blocking roads and areas of low visibility, DOT said. Poor visibility continues to affect highways in North Dakota. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.