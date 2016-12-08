JPS superintendent is ND Superintendent of the Year

"There are very few individuals in our state who have gone above and beyond the way Rob has," Copas said. "Rob is the cream of the crop for his participation and investment in the betterment of education."

Lech was president of the North Dakota Association of School Administrators for 2015-16. He is now serving as a North Dakota representative to the American Association of School Administrators Governing Board.

In these roles Lech works with other superintendents at the state and national levels and with legislators on education issues, she said. Gov. Jack Dalrymple appointed Lech to the Teacher's Fund for Retirement board in 2013, which elected him to serve as parliamentarian on the State Investment Board.

Lech became JPS superintendent in July 2013. He was previously employed in other North Dakota school districts as superintendent of Beulah School District in Beulah, principal and superintendent of Mount Pleasant School District in Rolla, principal of Tappen High School in Tappen, and taught in Richland School District in Colfax.

"We're just proud of the work that he has been doing for us and I think the award is indicative of that," said Roger Haut, president of Jamestown Public School Board.

As superintendent, Lech said he provides support and leadership to create the conditions for the staff to be successful. He credits the teachers and staff for student achievement.

"I'm happy to be a part of that," Lech said.

Lech said he always knew that he wanted to be a teacher. The Dickinson, N.D., native has a degree in history education from Northern State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Mary, where he is also pursuing a doctorate.

"One of the things that I believe is pretty common for educators is a passion for kids and a love of learning," Lech said. "While my position of superintendent has taken me further from the classroom and those one-on-one relationships that make teaching so rewarding, I just serve in a different capacity."

A superintendent cannot be an expert in everything, he said. It takes a good listener with an open mind who respects the perspective of others.

"It is important to cultivate, in yourself and in the school district, the concept of continuous improvement," Lech said.

The Jamestown Public School District is in a community with economic growth and a big picture community outlook, he said. There are challenges with short- and long-term facility decisions, but he said he is confident a community-driven solution will prevail.

Education is in a constant state of change, and that is more true today than ever before, Lech said. Teachers continue to serve with greater responsibilities and pressure and the outcomes often goes unheralded, he said.

The millennial generation students are digital natives who react with the world around them and each other in ways that other generations could not even dream of, Lech said. Students are collaborative, adaptable, empathetic and can be very effective problem-solvers, he said.

"I think it is a mistake to underestimate this generation as it has enormous potential to drive change," Lech said.

His wife of 19 years, Sadie, is a special education teacher at Jamestown High School, and the couple have three children, Caleigh, 18, Noah, 15, and Landon, 10.