Digging out after the storm

"It's bad out here," Thom said late Wednesday morning about 7 miles east of Woodworth. "On (Stutsman County) Highway 36 we still have vehicles stuck on the roadway."

It might not have been snowing Wednesday, but the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday that included Stutsman County and other parts of central North Dakota. A wind chill advisory was also issued for western North Dakota through this morning.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol extended a no-travel advisory at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday that included areas of eastern North Dakota. Cities included in the advisory were Jamestown, Devils Lake, Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Law enforcement officers with the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol were helping motorists Wednesday, which included some who were stuck in their vehicles for 24 hours or more.

"Some of the rural roads are impassable," Thom said. "It's kind of a mess. Hopefully the wind quits, but it is still tough going."

Some of the stranded motorists disregarded the law, according to Sgt. Tom Herzig of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

"We issued multiple citations for traveling on the closed interstate," he said.

The storm had prompted the closure of Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo Tuesday and no-travel advisories for all roads in the area. The fine for traveling on a closed highway is $250, he said.

"Some even slipped by while we were helping stranded motorists," Herzig said.

Herzig said law enforcement officers called on members of volunteer fire departments in Woodworth, Glenfield and Courtenay to check on stranded motorists near those communities. All were able to confirm the motorists had gotten shelter from the storm.

Herzig said he was most proud of the efforts of local law enforcement and first responders dealing with the storm.

"They just handled it," he said.

Snow, wind during the storm

Measurements at the North Dakota State Hospital showed 12 inches of snow over the two days of the storm with 9 inches reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday and an additional 3 inches by 6 a.m. Wednesday. The moisture content of the snow amounted to 0.36 inch of water, according to Duane Duffy, NDSH Heating Plant supervisor.

Patrick Ayd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, said areas north of Jamestown had more snow with 14 inches reported at Carrington and 19 inches in the Kensal and Pingree areas.

Ayd said the forecast includes winds of 20 mph to 30 mph through today before diminishing on Friday.

"There is a chance for more accumulation of snow on Saturday, but the big weather story for the next week to 10 days is the arctic air and cold weather we'll have," Ayd said.

Storm disrupts travel plans

The weather also disrupted some travel plans.

Matthew Woods, general manager of Holiday Inn Express Jamestown, said the 52-room hotel was full on Monday and Tuesday nights when typical occupancy this time of year is about 10 to 15 rooms a night.

"People from all over the country were passing through," Woods said.

Some guests were storm holdovers and others were coming off the closed interstate, he said. Some of the guests were on flights to Bismarck that were diverted to Fargo, he said, and then they drove, making it as far as Jamestown before the roads closed.

"It was kind of a catch 22 feeling," Woods said. "You feel bad for people who are 100 miles away from their destination, but the plus side for the hotel is that it is good for business this time of year."

Jerrie Olson, who works at the front desk at Fairfield Inn & Suites Jamestown, said the 108-room hotel was full on Tuesday. Many of the Tuesday guests were staying an extra night because of the storm, she said.

"We extended a lot of people yesterday," Olson said.

Impact of storm varies in different areas

The impact of the storm varied greatly from north to south in the area.

Sheriff Robert Fernandes of LaMoure County estimated 2 or 3 inches of snow in the county and reported only one stuck motorist in the city of LaMoure during the storm.

Sheriff Ian Mattice of Foster County said his department dispatched wreckers to a number of calls from stranded motorists. The biggest issue in Foster County was an emergency medical transfer from Carrington to Jamestown Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Mattice said he was on the road about 5 and a half hours to make the trip to Jamestown and back because of the poor visibility and bad roads.

Foster County roads continued to blow closed Wednesday, he said.

"The high winds make it hard," Mattice said. "The winds are filling in anything that has been plowed so far."

U.S. Highway 52 was closed from Velva to Carrington on Wednesday afternoon due to multiple stranded vehicles and snow drifts blocking the roadway, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Sheriff Barry Vannatta of Kidder County said there were as many as 12 vehicles stuck on county roads or on I-94 at one time during the worst of the storm Tuesday.

The Kidder County Sheriff's Office issued a no-travel advisory in the county on Wednesday afternoon due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility and creating drifts on the roadway.

Through the storm, there were no reports of injuries, Herzig said.

"Fortunately, we didn't have a single injury crash," he said. "The first responders and deputies deserve a lot of credit."