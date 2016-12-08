Garbage routes affected by storm

Due to the recent blizzard conditions, Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s garbage pickup routes were unable to be picked up, the city Sanitation Department said. If weather conditions allow, curbside containers along these routes may be picked up later this week.

These routes will be picked up as scheduled next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. Residents are asked to make sure garbage containers are clear of snow for safe pickup. The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions.