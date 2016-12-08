Carrington area highways remain closed
Some highways in the Carrington area are still blocked, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
U.S. Highway 52 between Carrington and Velva and U.S. Highway 281 in the Carrington area remain closed and are impassable due to stranded vehicles.
N.D. Highway 200 has been opened to motorists traveling east from Carrington.
Because of the travel hazards, a no-travel advisory remains in effect for the Carrington area.
Travelers are urged to slow down and drive according to conditions on all North Dakota roadways because of drifts and areas of low visibility.