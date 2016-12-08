UPDATE: Carrington area highways remain closed

N.D. Highway 200 has been opened to motorists traveling east from Carrington. U.S. Highway 281 is open to traffic leaving Carrington.

Because of the travel hazards, a no-travel advisory remains in effect for the Carrington area.

Travelers are urged to slow down and drive according to conditions on all North Dakota roadways because of drifts and areas of low visibility.

The no travel advisory has been lifted for Minot, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Fargo, Valley City, Jamestown and Bismarck, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.A no travel advisory remains for Velva, Harvey, Carrington, Fessenden, McClusky and surrouding areas due to low visibility, drifited snow and stranded vehicles on the roadway. A travel alert also remains in effect fro areas in northeastern North Dakota, including Grand Forks, Grafton, Pembina and surrounding areas.