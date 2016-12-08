Valley City Police Chief resigns

“It was a mutual decision between the city commissioners and the police chief,” Shelkoph said. “The city commissioners thanked him for his years of service and wished him well in his future endeavors.”

Shelkoph said Thompson gave no reason for the resignation, which had previously been under negotiations.

Thompson was chief of the department for 4 1/2 years, Shelkoph said. He previously submitted a resignation in October 2015 to be effective in January 2016. At that time he said he wanted to spend more time with family.

Shortly after he submitted that resignation, there was a citizens effort to disband the Valley City Police Department and contract with the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement, Shelkoph said.

“The commissioners asked him to stick around for a few months and see it through,” he said. “He was gracious enough to do that.”

The Valley City Commission named Lt. Phil Hatcher, a 10-year veteran of the force, acting police chief Thursday.

Shelkoph said an external search for a new Valley City police chief will begin in a few weeks.