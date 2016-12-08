Stranded vehicles delay road opening

A no-travel advisory in the Carrington area was lifted at 4:30 p.m. today for U.S. Highway 281 and N.D. Highway 200, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. N.D. Highways 3, 30 and 200 remain impassable to traffic, according to the patrol.

The no-travel advisory that was lifted includes Velva, Harvey, Carrington, Fessenden, McClusky and surrounding areas.

Foster County Sheriff Ian Mattice said the snow has stopped and the winds have died down, but many vehicles need to be removed from U.S. Highway 52 and N.D. Highway 200 before the plows can get through. There has been progress, but it could be until Friday morning before everything is cleared, he said.

“There are a lot of vehicles in the ditch,” Mattice said this afternoon. “We are talking 30 to 40 and it’s pretty crazy out there.”

The demand to rescue people from vehicles in the ditch was very taxing, he said. Foster County Sheriff’s Office deputies were going from call to call, he said.

“We were following the plows to get to people in medical emergency situations,” Mattice said. “One lady was having an asthma attack and we had to get her to the hospital very quickly.”

Mattice said he was not aware of any injuries in Foster County.

Foster County has far fewer vehicles in the ditch than Wells County does further west, he said. He said a lot of cars were in the ditch near Sykeston on U.S. Highway 52.

Wells County Sheriff Johnny Lawson said he was not sure how many vehicles were stranded. With wreckers and responders working Highway 200 east of the Highway 3 junction, he and others focused on searching for motorists west of the junction, he said.

“We wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of,” Lawson said. “Fortunately we had no injuries.”

With drifts over 7 feet high and across roadways, Lawson said it would have been better if the roads were closed on Monday night. With the number of people in the ditch it was a blessing that no one was hurt or killed, he said.

“It could have been worse,” he said.

With only three staff members in the Wells County Sheriff's Office, Lawson said he relied on a strong and supportive network of first responders, including firemen, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and local community members who went car to car to check for stranded motorists.

Lawson said a couple of semitrailer drivers were stuck in their trucks since Monday. Local citizens took it upon themselves to reach them and bring them to safety, he said.

“We have a few local heroes who went out there in these conditions,” Lawson said.

Communities in Wells County, including churches and hotels, opened their doors to take in stranded motorists, he said. People were providing food, water, hot chocolate and warm coats, he said.

If there is a lesson to be learned from this early storm it is not to drive around barriers and on closed roads, Lawson said. He cited a few drivers, and others who were not caught went on to get stuck, he said.