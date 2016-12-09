Search
    US Highway 52 opened from Carrington to Harvey

    By Sun Staff Today at 10:13 a.m.

    U.S. Highway 52 from Carrington to Harvey in now open, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    N.D. Highways 3, 30 and 200 are also open to traffic in the region after being blocked to clear snow drifts and stranded vehicles.

    The patrol is advising motorists to drive slower and be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions as winds can cause low visibility and snow drifts that can block roads or reduce them to one lane.

    Travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.

