Implementing Marsy’s Law: Local prosecutors working on procedures

“It means more notices to victims,” he said. “The class of victim that will get the level of treatment that previously went to the victims of personal crime will be expanded.”

Jamestown City Attorney Leo Ryan previously said it another way. He told the Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee on Nov. 22 that a store that is the victim of a shoplifter who takes a candy bar will now get the same treatment as a domestic violence victim.

Marsy’s Law is a set of guaranteed rights for crime victims. It was approved by voters at the Nov. 8 general election and went into effect Thursday. The constitutional amendment was supported by Henry Nicholas of California and is named after his sister, Marsalee Nicholas, who was stalked and killed in 1983.

Fremgen said victims, and possibly their families, would have to be notified for any court action where the suspect could be released. This would include bail or bond hearings, trials and appeals after conviction. Victims could also testify at those court appearances.

Fremgen said his office tries to make those notifications now for cases involving personal crime. Marsy’s law not only makes those notifications mandatory, but expands the notifications to all crimes.

“What we know from past experience is people get tired of hearing from us,” he said.

Currently, notifications are done by phone, email and sometimes through the mail. Fremgen is exploring computer software packages that would organize who needs to be contacted and the best ways to contact the victim.

In some cases, the victim could waive the right to be notified.

“People have to know they have the right before they can waive it,” Fremgen said.

This has led to consideration by state’s attorneys to have a card or brochure made that might be distributed to the victim when the crime is investigated.

“A group of stakeholders have gotten together to at least hash out what the card given to victims should say,” said Aaron Birst, executive director for the North Dakota State’s Attorneys Association.

Details of a uniform card for crime victims in North Dakota could come out of a statewide meeting of state’s attorneys in January, Birst said.

That would be the first step to allowing people to waive the right of notification, but Fremgen doesn’t know how much that would reduce the anticipated workload associated with notifications.

“I don’t know how many people will waive,” Fremgen said. “If they don’t send back the waiver document we have to keep sending out the notices.”

Officials with the city of Jamestown and Stutsman County are working on developing procedures for dealing with Marsy’s Law.

Previously, the city of Jamestown paid Stutsman County $6,000 per year for the Stutsman County victim-witness advocate to handle any municipal cases requiring services. Ryan told the Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee on Nov. 22 that arrangement would not work as the city would have too large of a caseload to be handled by the county on a part-time basis.

Ryan requested an additional city employee to serve as a Jamestown victim-witness advocate. Fremgen speculated the city will have hundreds if not thousands of cases that will require notifications and hoped the city would add a new position.

The Jamestown City Council did not discuss the topic during its meeting Monday.

Fremgen said Marsy’s Law could have better defined procedures if it had been a law passed by the North Dakota Legislature.

“This would have been talked about at the Legislature,” he said. “We didn’t have the ‘how is this going to work’ discussion before this went into effect.