JRHS taking care of abandoned dogs

"The dogs are at the Humane Society and anyone interested in adoption can contact them," Johnson said.

The tan-colored dogs are between 3 and 4 pounds. The male dog appears to be about 8 years old, and the female appears to be older. Both are friendly, Johnson said.

The city of Jamestown's animal control policy for lost and abandoned animals is to seek a rescue organization to take over care if an owner has not stepped forward to claim them in two weeks, Johnson said.

The dogs had flea collars but no identification tags or anything to help provide leads on their owner, she said. The dogs were taken to the veterinarian for a checkup prior to being transferred to the Humane Society, she said.

"The dogs are very friendly and I am sure they are anxious to get into a home," Johnson said.

The recent blizzard resulted in a dog and cat being impounded by animal control, she said. The dog has been returned to its owner but the cat has not.

The orange, long-haired cat is about 8 months to 1 year old, she said.

With more snow and lower temperatures expected this weekend, Johnson said pet owners should keep animals inside.

"Make sure that your pets are sheltered and kept inside and out of the elements during bad weather," Johnson said. "Make sure the water bowls doesn't freeze."