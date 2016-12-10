Annual Cops and Kids event helps children
The exuberant voices of children filled the toy section at the Walmart Supercenter in Jamestown Saturday, one of the side-effects of the annual Cops and Kids event.
The North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police James-Valley Regional Lodge No. 4 hosts the annual event. Members of the FOP Lodge No. 4 raise funds year round and donations are received from private individuals and from businesses.
Officer Jason Prochnow, NDFOP Lodge No. 4 treasurer, said the lodge had 24 children to help with Cops and Kids this year. He said enough money was raised so each child had $100 to spend on gifts.
