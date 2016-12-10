Search
    Annual Cops and Kids event helps children

    By Sun Staff Today at 4:30 p.m.
    Jamestown police officer Andrew Staska looks at a list while a Walmart Superstore volunteer helps during the annual Cops and Kids event Saturday afternoon in Jamestown. Chris Olson / The Sun

    The exuberant voices of children filled the toy section at the Walmart Supercenter in Jamestown Saturday, one of the side-effects of the annual Cops and Kids event.

    The North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police James-Valley Regional Lodge No. 4 hosts the annual event. Members of the FOP Lodge No. 4 raise funds year round and donations are received from private individuals and from businesses.

    Officer Jason Prochnow, NDFOP Lodge No. 4 treasurer, said the lodge had 24 children to help with Cops and Kids this year. He said enough money was raised so each child had $100 to spend on gifts.

    The complete story will be in Monday’s The Jamestown Sun.

