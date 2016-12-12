Bill will cap reservoir lot fees

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., along with U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., worked to pass a reconciled version of the Water Resources Development Act. The House passed its version on Friday, with Cramer speaking for an amendment Hoeven made to the Senate version passed in September. Hoeven's amendment included language limiting fee increases for lot renters on Bureau of Reclamation lands on Lake Tschida, Patterson Lake and Jamestown Reservoir.

The bill is now ready for President Barack Obama to sign into law.

Mark Klose, Stutsman County Commission chairman, said Sunday he had heard about the legislation, but didn't realize it had moved this far in the legislative process.

Darin Peterson, president of the Jamestown Reservoir cabin owners group, could not be reached for comment about the legislation.

According to information from Hoeven and Heitkamp's offices, the Bureau of Reclamation had proposed increasing annual lot rent fees to twice the cost of current lot rents. Hoeven's amendment will limit total rent fee increases to 33 percent over five years.

In November 2015 Bureau officials informed Jamestown Reservoir year-round renters that their annual lot rents would be increasing by 135 percent from $2,840 to $6,700. The seasonal lot rent increase, which covers a lot rented for up to six months a year, was set to increase 157 percent from $1,420 to $3,650. The Stutsman County Park Board had asked the Bureau of Reclamation to allow the lot rent increases to be spread out over a three-year period to help lessen the impact of the increases on the lot renters.

Hoeven said in a prepared statement it was important to limit the fees so that people who rent lots can continue to live on Bureau of Reclamation properties like Jamestown Reservoir.

"North Dakotans have enjoyed swimming, boating and fishing on the reservoirs for generations," he said, "and may have been year-round residents for decades."

Heitkamp said by working with Hoeven to get the Water Resources Development Act passed, they were able to ensure a way of life people have come to expect and enjoy in North Dakota.

"Outdoor recreation on our lakes is one of many reasons North Dakota is such a great place to live and raise a family," she said in a prepared statement, "and Senator Hoeven and I were able to fight together to keep those recreation opportunities affordable for folks along these reservoirs."

Cramer said Friday the lot rent fee increases proposed by the Bureau of Reclamation were too high and based on a market rent survey done when land values were high.

"Because market rent surveys weren't conducted for a number of years, surveys completed last year indicated fees should be increased anywhere from 91 to 232 percent at these locations," he said in a prepared statement. "My constituents couldn't bear such significant increases."