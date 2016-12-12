NDDA seeks website feedback

The NDDA recently launched a survey about its website in an attempt to gain better insight into its users’ preferences. The feedback from this survey will play an integral role in helping the NDDA shape its website for the future use of North Dakota’s agricultural community.

To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDDAwebsite, or go to the NDDA website at www.nd.gov/ndda. The survey closes Sunday, Dec. 18.

For more information or to comment about the NDDA website, contact Dustin Monke, NDDA Marketing and Information Division director, at (701) 328-4763 or at dmonke@nd.gov.