JRMC announces plans for cancer center

The proposed JRMC Cancer Center will provide chemotherapy infusions for more than 100 local people each year, eliminating the need for patients to travel to other hospitals, said K.C. DeBoer, JRMC president and CEO.

JRMC Foundation has raised $661,930 of its $1.5 million goal, which will provide space, staff training, equipment, healing art and a dedicated endowment fund for the center.

This is the second phase of the campaign, which began with a silent phase to begin raising funds, said Lisa Jackson, JRMC Foundation director. Once the center is running, staffed and trained, the center will work to expand its services, DeBoer said.

The hospital is working to recruit an oncologist for the center and raise money for the center.