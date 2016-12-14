JFD responds to washing machine smoke
The Jamestown Fire Department responded to an overloaded washing machine that was smoking Tuesday night at theUniversity of Jamestown’s Kroeze Hall.
Lt. Sheldon Mohr, JFD safety officer, said Stutsman County Communications Center dispatched the fire department to Kroeze Hall at 9:47 p.m. He said an overloaded washing machine burned through its drive belt, which created smoke.
Four trucks and 29 firefighters responded to the call. Mohr said firefighters were on scene for 30 minutes, and nobody was injured.