    In the record for Dec. 14, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:19 a.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Dec. 14:

    * 2 traffic citations

    * 1 traffic warning

    * 4 parking tickets

    * 2 warrants served

    * 5 crimes investigated

    * 40 public assistance calls

    * 3 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Dec. 14:

    * 1 animal call

    * 7 civil process services

    * 2 security checks

    * 1 motorist assist

    * 2 transports

    * 5 warrants

    * 1 traffic warning

    * 3 miscellaneous calls

    * 23 calls for service

    * 1 welfare check

