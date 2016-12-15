In the record for Dec. 14, 2016
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Dec. 14:
* 2 traffic citations
* 1 traffic warning
* 4 parking tickets
* 2 warrants served
* 5 crimes investigated
* 40 public assistance calls
* 3 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office for Dec. 14:
* 1 animal call
* 7 civil process services
* 2 security checks
* 1 motorist assist
* 2 transports
* 5 warrants
* 1 traffic warning
* 3 miscellaneous calls
* 23 calls for service
* 1 welfare check