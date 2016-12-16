FVA sets capital construction goals

Estimates for roof and building repairs to the general store building total $12,750, according to estimates provided by Tina Busche, secretary treasurer. Estimates for roof and building repairs to the depot building total $14,450.

Busche said an insurance company will award $7,245 for the depot building work, which brings the total for the two projects to $19,955.

An addition to the motion from board member Charley Tanata will include the village fire hall building that had been a priority in 2016 until funding requests were not approved. Another estimate of the fire hall will be completed by January, he said, at which time bid requests can be included in the capital construction request to Jamestown Tourism by the March deadline.

Busche said another incident of vandalism occurred. A donation box and part of an antique railroad crossing sign were stolen, she said, but were recovered by the Jamestown Police Department.

The FVA board approved a request by Busche to speak with the internet and security camera provider about ensuring that blind spots are better covered and to install a camera if needed.

Busche said that in another incident a vehicle struck a railing that caused damage to the church building, a sidewalk and a flower bed. She said the manager is reviewing the security footage to try and identify the vehicle.

In other business, Dale Bercier was unanimously elected as a new board member. The Jamestown native is a military veteran and works at the post office in Jamestown. He is married with five children.

Bercier said he was raised in Jamestown and has been visiting Frontier Village since he was a child. He said he would like to be part of the organization that runs the Frontier Village.

"I spent a lot of time up here," Bercier said. "This is my way of giving back."

The vote followed the FVA's unanimous approval of Reed's request to change her status to ex-officio member. The request came through Busche, who said Reed wanted to stay with FVA but had to prioritize the next two years as a full-time student.

The FVA board also approved a request to keep the board membership at nine members. The FVA board directed Busche to provide copies of the FVA bylaws to each member.

The board approved a request from Busche to add an $1,855 item to the 2017 budget for printing 10,000 brochures. The brochures will be distributed outside of Jamestown, she said.

The FVA board directed Busche to contact Jamestown Tourism and the National Buffalo Museum to ensure that all organizations that advertise the Frontier Village hours are using the same information. Each organization maintains different hours, she said.