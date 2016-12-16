Sex offender change of address

Graham is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 192 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Graham was assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota Risk Level Committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Graham was convicted of indecent exposure in 2004 in Kidder County, N.D. Authorities said he exposed himself to a 5-year-old. He was sentenced to the Mesabi Academy treatment facility.

Graham is not wanted by police and has served the sentence imposed by the court. Printed handouts of Graham's demographics are available at the Jamestown Police Department.

More information on registered offenders is available at www.sexoffender.nd.gov.