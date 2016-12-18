Food and fellowship

There were 431 people who attended the community dinner at Victory Lutheran, while 10 volunteer drivers made 233 home deliveries and 58 more people stopped to pick up a dinner to go -- mostly from the nearby hotels, said Kris Meidinger, coordinator of the Community Christmas Dinner. This compares to 590 meals in 2015 with 360 meals at the church and 229 delivered meals, she said.

The Rev. Shawn Bowman, senior pastor at Victory Lutheran, said the great thing about the dinner is that it is serving the Lord.

“The dinner’s free, just like the love of God and Christmas is all about that,” Bowman said.

Tom LaVenture / The Sun