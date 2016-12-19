Valley City man injured in crash

Gregory Rasmussen was driving a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville west on Interstate 94 at about 7:50 a.m. when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway, the patrol said. The Pontiac rotated and slid across the westbound lane, entered the median and overturned.

Rasmussen was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The pontiac was towed from the scene.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office assisted with first aid and traffic control.

Rasmussen was charged with care required, the patrol said.