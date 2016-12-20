Library board wraps up 2016 with update on bookmobile

The James River Valley Library System’s new bookmobile is one step closer to being finished, said Joe Rector, library system director.

Rector and board member Roger Parsons went to see the new bookmobile at its manufacturer, OBS Inc., in Canton, Ohio, earlier this month. Parsons said there are a couple parts still needed to finish the bookmobile, but it should be ready by the end of January or beginning of February. Once OBS gets the parts needed, it won’t take too long to finish the bookmobile, he said.

“They’ve done nice work,” Parsons said. “I think we picked a very wonderful company.”

Rector said the board should continue to come up with ideas for where to park the old bookmobile and who would be interested in buying it.

The board approved a proposal of $6,516 from S&S Cabinets of Jamestown for new doors and doorframes for Rector’s office. Rector said the project is budgeted for 2017 because there were other higher priority projects this year.

The board also approved a 4 percent cost-of-living raise for all library system employees, except Assistant Director Jennifer Senger, who already received a raise.

The board approved Rector’s plan to request funds from the Jamestown Community Foundation for adult programs and the bookmobile. Development Director Bill Kennedy raised the money to go toward the adult programs and the money for the bookmobile comes from donations, Rector said. About 60 donors gave a total of $19,075 for the bookmobile, Kennedy said.

Rector also told the board the library is planning a monthly newsletter.

Kennedy gave an update on the Friends of the James River Valley Library System group. The group was created to support the library system by raising money, providing programs and advocating for public funding. The group’s focus right now is to expand its membership, Kennedy said.

Rector began attending the group’s meetings to ensure communication between the group and the library, Kennedy said.

“I’m excited by the excitement they have,” Rector said.

