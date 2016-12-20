Woman injured after semitrailer struck

A 20-year-old Mandan woman was injured Monday after rear-ending a semitrailer hauling a hopper trailer about 5 miles west of Jamestown, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Taylor Jung was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on Interstate 94 at about 12:30 p.m. when a 2001 Freightliner hauling a hopper trailer driven by Boe Delabarre, 18, Bismarck, entered I-94 from exit 242. The patrol said the Chevrolet was approaching the semitrailer from behind, and the driver steered left quickly to avoid rear-ending the hopper trailer. The Chevrolet skidded out of control as it entered the left lane, the driver attempted to correct the vehicle, and the Chevrolet struck the left side of the hopper trailer and reardrive axle of the semitrailer combination.

Jung was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

Jung and Delabarre were both wearing seat belts. Damage to the semitrailer was estimated at $10,000. The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control at the scene. The patrol is investigating the crash.