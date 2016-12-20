CenturyLink expands internet services

CenturyLink Inc. will expand its highspeed internet services to approximately 1,200 households and businesses in the Jamestown and Spiritwood communities.

The company said it will offer connection speeds of up to 40 megabits per second as part of CenturyLink’s commitment to bring broadband to North Dakota’s rural areas.

High-speed internet access brings many benefits to rural communities, including economic development and better access to education and health care services, such as distance learning and telemedicine, the company said.

Jamestown, areas north, west and east of Jamestown, and areas to the east toward Spiritwood will benefit from the expansion.

Depending on location, a variety of speeds may be available. Customers can order service or check service availability in their area by calling

(701) 281-4873 or emailing JamestownInternet@centurylink.com.

Many of these locations are part of CenturyLink’s Connect America Fund enablement plan for 2016.

In August 2015, CenturyLink accepted the Connect America Fund phase II statewide offer in North Dakota and committed to bring broadband with speeds of at least 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload to more than 8,000 locations in Federal Communications Commission-designated, high-cost census blocks in the state over the next six years.

Sun staff

<>