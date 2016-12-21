Speedway raffle raises $11,000 for JRMC Hospice

The Knights of Columbus, Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC and Jamestown Speedway sold more than 1,000 $40 raffle tickets to benefit JRMC Hospice programs and services. Jason Vincent, Cavour, S.D., won the top prize - a 2016 Camaro Pace Car and $200 cash drawings at every race this year.

The $11,000 in proceeds benefited JRMC’s Home Health & Hospice programs.

Keith Veil, Jamestown Speedway owner, said the idea of raffling off a Camaro occurred to him one day while driving home from work.

“Initially I didn’t even think about the idea of a Camaro; I just wanted to create awareness about hospice care and the great things they do,” Veil said.

Although Veil had always been aware of hospice care, he found a new appreciation for it when his close friend and co-worker’s dad benefitted from it.

“I have a huge respect for hospice and what it provides for its patients,” Veil said.

Hospice provides end-of-life care to individuals and families. Those services include nursing, social work, counseling, pastoral services and bereavement care.

To raffle the Camaro, Veil partnered with Jeff Wilhelm, owner of Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC.

“Don Wilhelm was great about making this idea a reality,” Veil said. “Once I contacted owner Jeff Wilhelm about the idea of a Camaro he was great about making that a possibility.”

Raffle proceeds will benefit JRMC Foundation for JRMC Home Health & Hospice programs. The funds will help provide hotel and gas gift cards to assist families while traveling to see loved ones. Funds will also help purchase special medical equipment.

“Our work is only possible with support from our community,” said Lisa Jackson, JRMC Foundation director. “Thank you to this team who organized the raffle and everyone who purchased and helped sell tickets.”