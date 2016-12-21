ND credit unions donate to Sanford Children’s Hospital

First Community Credit Union in Jamestown was among the 10 individual North Dakota credit unions that helped raise raise funds for Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The prize, which was being offered to all credit union associations in the United States by CO-OP Financial Services, was awarded to the state with the highest percentage of credit unions participating in the Shop for Miracles fundraiser. North Dakota won the contest with 25 percent of the state’s credit unions signed up for the one-day fundraiser.

Two weeks prior to the winning announcement, CUAD learned that North Dakota was tied for first place. With that amount of money in play, CUAD reached out to several credit unions around the state to try to engage more participants, and the credit unions responded.

“This was a unique opportunity to collectively win a very large amount of money for our local children’s hospital,” said Shawn Brummer, director of communications for CUAD. “Credit unions are well known for their cooperative principles, so doing this together was instinctive and natural, and of course, the competitive spirit of the fundraiser made for a bit of excitement and anticipation.”

Shop for Miracles is a fundraiser that takes place each year on International Credit Union Day, which is the third Thursday in October. On this day, participating credit unions pledge to donate an amount of money based on the number of debit cards the credit union has issued. The 10 North Dakota credit unions’ pledges amounted to a donation of $7,404, which was then matched by CO-OP Financial Services. Together with the $25,000 prize, the total amount raised for the hospital was $39,808.

“It is an honor to receive this gift from CO-OP Financial Services on behalf of our participating credit unions and members and we celebrate knowing that this donation will help many local families who are facing some of the most tragic situations that a family can face, when a child becomes sick or injured,” said Jeff Olson, president and CEO of CUAD.

The 10 North Dakota credit unions that participated were: Capital Credit Union in Bismarck, Fargo VA Federal Credit Union in Fargo, First Community Credit Union in Jamestown, Flasher Community Credit Union in Flasher, Hometown Credit Union in Kulm, Northern Tier Federal Credit Union in Minot; Prairie Federal Credit Union in Minot, Railway Credit Union in Mandan, Town & Country Credit Union in Minot and United Savings Credit Union in Fargo.