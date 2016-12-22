Jamestown siblings accused of M&H robbery

Judge Tufte set $10,000 unsecured bonds each for Kluckman and Rosemore. They were released from the Stutsman County Correctional Center Thursday evening. The two are also asking for court-appointed attorneys. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police, said Kluckman was an employee at M&H gas station, 325 1st Ave. S, at the time of the robbery on Nov. 19, and she was the person who opened the store that morning.

A Class C felony has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine