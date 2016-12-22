Jamestown siblings accused of M&H robbery
A Jamestown sister and brother are accused of robbing the M&H gas station in November.
Kayla R. Kluckman, 23, and Blaine A. Rosemore, 28, both of 623 3rd St. SE, appeared before Judge Jerod Tufte in Southeast District Court in Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Both are charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property and theft of property, Class C felonies.
Judge Tufte set $10,000 unsecured bonds each for Kluckman and Rosemore. They were released from the Stutsman County Correctional Center Thursday evening. The two are also asking for court-appointed attorneys. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police, said Kluckman was an employee at M&H gas station, 325 1st Ave. S, at the time of the robbery on Nov. 19, and she was the person who opened the store that morning.
A Class C felony has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine