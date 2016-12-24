Two sentenced on felonies

Beamon was accused of using the personal identifying information of another to obtain credit, money or goods and services, using a credit or debit card to obtain money from four banks in Jamestown, attempting to use a credit or debit card from a fifth bank and refusing to halt for a pursuing peace officer on or about June 27.

Judge Thomas Merrick sentenced Beamon to 157 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 157 days served on each felony charge and two years supervised probation.

Beamon was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $3,700 restitution and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Kyle James Presser, 31, Stutsman County Correctional Center, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, meth, Class C felonies.

Presser was accused of possessing items used with controlled substances other than marijuana on Sept. 22 and on Oct. 18, and possessing methamphetamine on Oct. 18.

Judge John Greenwood sentenced Presser to two years supervised probation on each charge to be run concurrently and to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense /facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

Greenwood also revoked Presser’s probation from a 2014 case.

Presser had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft of property on Sept. 18, 2014. All charges were Class C felonies.

Presser admitted to 11 allegations of violations of probation during a Dec. 12 hearing.

Greenwood sentenced Presser to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on each charge to run concurrently with credit for one day served.