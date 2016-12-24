Marsy’s Law having impacts with local law enforcement

The Police Department isn’t releasing the call log it receives from Stutsman County Communications, along with incident and accident reports. The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office has not followed suit. Stutsman County Communications issues separate call logs for the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department.

On Nov. 8, state voters approved an initiated ballot measure known as Marsy’s Law that amended Article 1 of the state’s constitution. The law, aimed at protecting victims of crime, went into effect on Dec. 8, and that was the day when the Jamestown Police Department stopped allowing access to the daily call log and any incident reports.

City Attorney Leo Ryan started raising concerns before the law went into effect about the impact of Marsy’s Law on city government, mainly that the city would need to have its own victim witness coordinator. Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police, said Ryan advised the Police Department to stop allowing the public to look at call logs and incident and accident reports.

“There is an awful lot of stuff that will take some reading and studying to figure out (how we can release information),” Edinger said, referring to the new law. “We have to figure out to what extent we can put out (a) victim’s information.”

Edinger said the goal of Marsy’s Law, to protect victims of crime, is something every law enforcement officer wants. He said, as an example, when a stabbing incident occurred in September seriously injuring Robert Guttormson, there was a lot of “chatter” on Facebook and Twitter about what people were going to do to the person who attacked him.

“Any time we publish information like that (the identity of the person who attacked Guttormson),” he said, ”that information can be used to harass or intimidate that person.”

Edinger said he sees the problem as the implementation of Marsy’s Law. He said there should have been more effort by the law’s supporters to make the law workable within the existing framework.

“Right now it (Marsy’s Law) is in effect and there is no way to make it work,” he said.

One North Dakota lawmaker has asked for an opinion from Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem about specific aspects of Marsy’s Law that could clarify what information can and can’t be released.

State Rep. George Keiser, chairman of the North Dakota House Business, Industry and Labor Committee, submitted a formal request for an opinion from Stenehjem. In his written request dated Dec. 14, Keiser asks two questions -- “Can state and local government entities release motor vehicle crash reports to the public without violation Article 1, Section 25?” and “Can state and local government entities include street addresses where crimes have occurred and the names of victims in crime report logs or law enforcement radio traffic without violating Article 1, Section 25?”

Stenehjem has not yet issued an opinion on the subject.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said he is taking a wait-and-see attitude about Marsy’s Law. He said the county is more fortunate than the city as the Stutsman County State Attorney’s Office has a victim/witness coordinator, Ciara McPherson.

“A lot of the stuff (Marsy’s Law) brought up, we’re already been doing, Ciara is doing it,” he said.

McPherson said Marsy’s Law has little impact on her job.

“We’ve already had a lot of the thing in place (that Marsy’s Law requires) with our state statute,” she said.