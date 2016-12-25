Jamestown remains under a blizzard warning

The National Weather Service forecast for Jamestown includes snow and a chance of light freezing drizzle this morning. The precipitation will change to a mix of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Total accumulations for Christmas Day and night is anticipated to be 7 inches of snow. The weather system is accompanied by winds of 20 to 30 mph with anticipated gusts of 45 mph after midnight tonight.

The National Weather Service said it expected a strong winter storm to drop heavy snow - as many as 15 inches in parts of the Dakotas - across the northern plains on Christmas day, as well as rain or even freezing rain as far east as Wisconsin.

The service warned that the freezing weather would make ground travel near impossible in spots and could hamper the plans of some of the 94 million Americans who, according to American Automobile Association, were expected to travel by vehicle over the holiday season.