I-94 closes from Montana border to Jamestown

Motorists aren't allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions, the agencies said. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

NDDOT and the patrol issued a no-travel advisory around 4:15 p.m. Sunday for western, central and northeastern North Dakota due to snow, blowing snow and ice under the snow creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities included in the no- travel advisory are Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Grand Forks and surrounding areas. The agencies said motorists in these areas should not travel as blowing and drifting snow is creating hazardous driving conditions.

The NDDOT and patrol issued a travel alert for the Fargo area due to icy roads and slush on roadways creating slippery driving conditions. Cities included in travel alert are Fargo, Mayville, Hillsboro, Casselton, Lisbon, Wahpeton and surrounding areas. Conditions are such that motorists can still travel in those areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.