Adam Jones, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, reported multiple power outages reported in LaMoure and Dickey counties.

No travel is advised in the city of Jamestown due to roads being covered in ice, according to Maj. John Johnson, supervisor, Jamestown Police Department. Johnson issued the advisory around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Johnson said conditions have varied from rain to ice pellets.

The Street Department has sanded the main roadways, but off the main emergency routes “It’s solid ice,” he said.

Only one accident had reported as of 3:15 p.m., and one tree had hit a parked car, he said.

“There’s not a lot of traffic” on the roads in the city, Johnson noted. He advised those who do have to be out to drive slow.