Christmas ice storm causes power outages in Jamestown area

A blizzard warning went into effect Sunday at noon and remains in place until noon Monday. The storm was forecast to bring up to 12 inches of snow and 50 mph winds to some parts of central and western North Dakota Sunday and Sunday night. The National Weather Service is now predicting 3 to 7 inches of snow for Jamestown overnight with wind gusts to 50 mph.

The moisture that came as rain to the Jamestown area, and areas to the south and east, will reduce the amount of snow from the storm but caused other problems.

At 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Northern Plains showed about 300 customers without electricity in Stutsman County. The outages were concentrated along U.S. Interstate 94 with the largest concentration in Homer Township with 131 homes dark.

Adam Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, said the agency had taken reports of multiple power outages in LaMoure and Dickey counties Sunday afternoon.

The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a downed power line in a tree at 1218 6th Ave. NE at 5 p.m. An outage map provided by Otter Tail Power Co. indicated several outages of 2 minutes reported around Jamestown through the late afternoon and evening.

An alert from the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. said power outages were likely to continue in Stutsman, Foster, Kidder, LaMoure and Logan counties to as late as Monday morning.

Freezing rain was not expected as far north as Jamestown by the National Weather Service.

"The ice formed further north than expected," Jones said, "but it is still shaping up to be the nasty storm we forecast."

Icy conditions Sunday afternoon prompted the Jamestown Police Department to issue a no-travel advisory in town at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Maj. John Johnson said sanding trucks had kept heavily traveled streets in Jamestown sanded but others were pure ice.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed U.S. Interstate 94 from the Montana line to Jamestown at 5:30 p.m. Sunday due to snow, blowing snow and ice on the roadway.

Jones said that areas north and west of Jamestown experienced snow through most of Sunday afternoon.

"The visibility has been a quarter mile or less," he said. "That will get worse overnight as the winds pick up."

Jones said sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph were expected Sunday night into Monday afternoon, although the snow was expected to end by 8 a.m. Monday.