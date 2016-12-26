Blizzard warning extended to 4 p.m. from Jamestown to Dickinson
The National Weather Service office in Bismarck has extended an existing blizzard warning for most of western and central North Dakota.
The National Weather Service office has allowed the blizzard warning to expire along the Montana border due to clearing conditions.
In western and central North Dakota the snow has diminished to flurries, but the wind, gusting as high as 45 mph, is still causing low visibility. The National Weather Service office also said there is still significant drifting.
