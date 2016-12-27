Police in standoff with man in Northland Estates
The Jamestown Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies have cordoned off a section of Northland Estates where a man has barricaded himself inside one of the trailer homes Monday night, according to Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger
Edinger confirmed police officers were on scene and had an area of the trailer home development sealed off. He declined to release further details.
People in surrounding trailer homes were being evacuated, according to scanner traffic reports.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.