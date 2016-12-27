After a day of rain Sunday that turned streets to wet, slushy messes, a blizzard moved through Jamestown and most of western and central North Dakota Sunday night and Monday morning, dumping 8 inches of snow and 1.43 inches of sleet on the area.

The blizzard conditions, which included a wind gust of 52 mph at 4:58 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, created hazardous driving conditions. With Interstate 94 closed from the Montana border to Jamestown starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and the entire length of I-94 being closed from Montana to Fargo Monday morning, most stores and businesses in the Buffalo Mall were closed.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened I-94 at 6 p.m. Monday from Jamestown to Fargo. A no-travel advisory remained in effect Monday for Jamestown, Valley City and surrounding areas.

I-94 remained closed Monday from Dickinson to Jamestown, except for the Bismarck/Mandan metro areas, due to blizzard-like conditions.

The NDDOT and the patrol also kept U.S. Highway 52 from Portal to Brooks Junction and Minot to Carrington closed.

U.S. Highway 281 from Carrington to the Canadian border had been closed for much of Monday, but was reopened around 3 p.m. A no-travel advisory remained in effect Monday on that stretch of Highway 281.

A blizzard warning for Stutsman County and the surrounding area expired at about 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck.

Robert Hallberg, general manager of Home of Economy in the Buffalo Mall, said the store opened at 9 a.m. Monday and had good business. Hallberg said a lot of people who were stranded due to I-94 being closed came into the store to look around.

"We had a fair amount of traffic," he said. "We sold a lot of generators and cold-weather gear."

Cory Keim, general manager of Bison 6 Cinema, said there was more business than he expected given the weather conditions.

He said he was kind of surprised the Buffalo Mall was closed all day. He said he understood not being open Monday morning, but conditions had improved enough in the afternoon that he thought people could get around.

Some businesses were open in downtown Jamestown, including Hugo's Family Marketplace and gas stations/convenience stores, as well as some restaurants.

The James Valley River Valley Library System said Alfred Dickey and Stutsman County libraries will be closed today. All bookmobile routes for today were also canceled.

Lt. Robert Opp with the Jamestown Police Department said the department advised people to stay off the streets earlier on Monday to give work crews time to plow the emergency snow routes. No major crashes occurred overnight Sunday into Monday as people stayed off the streets.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said his best advice was for people to stay where they were, especially earlier Monday during the blizzard.

Work crews with Northern Plains Electric Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Co. were busy starting Sunday night and again on Monday. According to information from Northern Plains' website, up to 400 customers were without power during the later evening hours Sunday, a number that went down as work crews were able to get to fallen powerlines and restore electricity to most of its customers by Monday afternoon. Northern Plains provides electricity to customers in rural areas just south of Jamestown all the way to the Canadian border.

Stephanie Hoff, manager of public relations for Otter Tail Power Co., said she couldn't provide a count on how many of its customers were without power. She said Otter Tail work crews were busy around Jamestown and Stutsman County.

People experiencing outages in Gackle will likely have to wait until new powerline material could be brought to the location from Jamestown, Hoff said Monday afternoon.

She said power was restored in Nortonville and Jud. Customers near Leal, Rogers, Dazey and part of Sanborn had been without electricity since Sunday night, and it was unknown when their power would be restored as a lot of the powerline causing the outage was not easily accessible.

Otter Tail work crews were also busy repairing lines between Valley City and Litchville. Only isolated outages remained near Montpelier and Eldridge.

Otter Tail anticipated restoring power to its North Dakota customers before this morning, Hoff said.