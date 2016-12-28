UPDATED: Rural power outage resolved

About 270 residents around Jamestown were without electricity from 6 p.m. to about 10 p.m., according to Craig Rysavy, operations manager for Northern Plains Electric Cooperative. The outages darkened homes in Lippert, Eldridge, Midway, Moon Lake, Windsor and Woodbury townships.

Rysavy said crews had isolating the problem which was in an area away from roads southwest of Jamestown about 9 p.m. Crews used utility vehicles to cross snow covered areas to reach the problem and make repairs.Power was restored to the area by 10 p.m.

