WEEKLY MEETINGS, ACTIVITIES DEC. 31-JAN. 6

Saturday, Dec. 31

Buffalo City Group AA, open topic meeting, 9 a.m., 518 10th Ave. NE. For more information, call

(701) 269-3167.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Closed meeting. For more information, call 252-9493.

James River Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Closed meeting. For more information, call 252-9493.

Necessary Serenity Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call Terresa at (701) 659-0526.

Sunday, Jan. 1

James River Alanon, 4 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For those affected by someone else’s drinking. Newcomers welcome. For more information, call 269-7589 or 269-7053.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Closed meeting. For more information, call 252-9493.

Monday, Jan. 2

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 and 8 p.m. closed meetings, 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call 252-9493.

Overeaters Anonymous, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. Call ahead at (701) 269-9048.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites.

Gideon, monthly supper meeting, 6:30 p.m., James River Senior and Community Center. For more information, contact Bill Hruska at 952-7007.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, 1:30 p.m., JRMC, classrooms A,B,C. For more information, call volunteer coordinator at 952-4809.

Chapter AB of P.E.O., 1:15 p.m. Ladies Club Room.

Diabetes Support Group, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NW.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

James River Alanon, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For those affected by someone else’s drinking. Newcomers welcome. For more information, call (701) 269-7589 or (701) 269-7053.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call 252-9493. Big Book/open meeting.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Keep off Pounds Sensibly, 411 Layton Ave., Jud. Weigh-ins, 8:15 to 8:30 a.m.; meeting follows. For more information, call

(800) 932-8677.

Mental Health Support Group, 11 a.m., Progress Community Center.

Toastmasters, 6 to 7 p.m., St. James Basilica, lower level, 622 1st Ave S, Jamestown. For more information, contact Anita Monek at (701) 269-5234.

TOPS #ND 408, weighin 8:30 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m., Kensal Public School. For more information, call

(701) 435-2728 or 952-2222.

Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.

Le Leche League, 6:30 p.m. James River Family YMCA. For more information, contact Lindsey at 252-1274.

D.A.V. Chapter 31 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m., All Vets Club. No summer meetings July and August.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

AA on Main, 8 p.m., Salvation Army basement (closed meeting). Last Wednesday of the month the meeting is open. For more information, call 252-6522.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 and 8 p.m. closed meetings, 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call 252-9493.

Necessary Serenity Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call Terresa at (701) 269-5799.

Salvation Army Gardenette Women’s Home League, 1:30 p.m., Gardenette Senior Citizens Center, 1321 Gardenette Drive. Ladies don’t need to be a resident of Gardenette. Transportation available. Call 252-0290.

Wednesday Bridge Club, 12:45 p.m., at The Bunker. Men and women of all ages - no partners required.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Open meeting.

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m., open meeting, 302 2nd Ave. SE, alley door of United Presbyterian Church.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Open meeting. For more information, call 252-9493.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Call ahead (701) 269-9048.

TOPS ND 312 meets at the Salvation Army at 8 a.m.; weigh-in is until 9:05 a.m. For more information, call Dorothy, 252-1533.

James River Alanon, noon, brown bag lunch meeting, 518 10th Ave. SE. For those affected by someone else’s drinking. Newcomers welcome. For more information, call

(701) 269-7589 or (701) 269-7053.

Friday, Jan. 6

Celebrate Recovery meeting, First Baptist Church, 409 3rd Ave. SE. Light supper, 6 p.m., meeting, praise and worship, 6:30 p.m. and small groups, 7:20 p.m.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.