Health risks rise during the holidays

Sheila Krapp, emergency department manager at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, said there are more cases of chest pain during the holidays as well as falling on ice injuries.

“Eating too much and then overdoing it outside can contribute to the cause of a heart attack,” Krapp said.

Common signs of a heart attack include chest pain, shortness of breath, sweating and vomiting, she said. Other less familiar signs include chin pain, arm and shoulder pain and sometimes back pain, she said.

“The best advice is do not delay,” Krapp said. “Come to the ER (emergency room) or call the ambulance.”

Raul Torres, a doctor of osteopathic medicine at Sanford Health Jamestown Clinic, said the ratio of daylight and nighttime hours in winter affects hormonal changes such as cortisol, which regulates stress responses and rhythm of the heart and blood vessels.

“That can lower the threshold for cardiovascular events,” Torres said.

Torres said it’s best to start outdoor winter activities slow and allow the body to become climatized to the temperature and activity before increasing the heart rate.

“Take frequent rest breaks when shoveling and pay attention to how the body is feeling during those breaks,” Torres said.

Stress from hypothermic concerns arise when people do not realize the body is getting cold after removing garments while working outside, he said. The body is still losing body heat, he said.

“I recommend dressing warm even if you don't feel that you need to,” Torres said.

Breathing in extreme cold air can cause bronchiospasms, he said. People with asthma or a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are more susceptible, he said.

“People who are most susceptible to wintertime heart attacks are the elderly, people with cardiovascular disease and people with high blood pressure,” he said.

Emily Hoffman, cardiopulmonary rehab manager at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, encourages participating in a year-round exercise program such as the eight-week New Year, New You challenge at JRMC that begins Jan. 9. The worksite wellness challenge helps people eat right, exercise and manage stress, she said.

“We encourage businesses and community groups to create their own teams,” she said.

Heart attack numbers increase around the holidays and in spring. There is also a rise in emotional struggles and suicidal thoughts, she said.

Most of these issues can be attributed to the increase in stress around the holidays, she said.

“Even positive stressors can be detrimental to our health,” she said.

A little knowledge can help reduce a lot of physical exertion when it comes to melting ice and moving snow, said Matt Medley, assistant general manager of Menards in Jamestown.

The best method to move snow is a two-stage snowblower, Medley said. If that is not possible then using the correct shovel will help.

“It all depends on whether you are wanting to push or just shovel the snow,” Medley said. “You also want a galvanized steel wear strip on the tip that will help make that bite between the snow and the concrete.”

For basic shoveling on short walkways the 18-inch standard shovel will do, he said. For pushing a lot of snow on a long walkways consider using a 27-inch deluxe snow pusher, he said.

A superior ice-melting product should have a performance rating to minus 10 degrees, he said. The blue-dye products make for easier application to see where it has already been applied.

Once ice begins melting, he said it is important to sweep or squeegee the liquid and salts off of the concrete. Liquid that gets into the cracks tends to freeze, expand and eventually breaks concrete apart, he said.