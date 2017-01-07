JFD responds to smoking-related call

JFD was alerted to a fire at 805 5th Ave. NE by Stutsman County Communications Center, and was on the scene at 10:13 a.m., Mohr said. There were 28 firefighters and five vehicles there for approximately 21 minutes, he said.

“There was no fire on arrival,” Mohr said.

The caller thought the fire was coming from the lower level laundry room, Mohr said. There was smoke in the laundry room, but it was from smoking and not a fire, he said.

The fire in the upstairs unit was called in before smoke reached the hallway fire alarms, he said.

Firefighters brought the garbage can out of the building, he said.