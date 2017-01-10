Woman killed in Barnes County accident Sunday identified

The patrol said the 1999 Pontiac Bonneville that Schroeder was driving eastbound veered toward the median and struck the guardrail at the overpass of 109th Avenue Southeast. The car vaulted over the guardrail, landed on the east embankment and came to rest wedged under the overpass bridge deck on its top.

Schreoder, who was wearing a seat belt, was extracted from the vehicle by the Valley City Rural Fire Department and transported by Barnes County Ambulance Service to Mercy Hospital in Valley City, where she was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.