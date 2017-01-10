Barnes County accident victim identified

A Max, N.D., woman died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 94 about 8 miles west of Valley City, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The victim was identifed as Brooke Schroeder, 18, the only passenger in the vehicle.

Schroeder was driving a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville eastbound on I-94 at about 5:17 p.m. when the car veered toward the median and struck the guardrail at the overpass at 109th Avenue Southeast, the patrol said. The car vaulted over the guardrail and landed on the east embankment, coming to rest wedged under the overpass bridge deck on its top.

The driver was extracted from the car by the Valley City Rural Fire Department and transported by Barnes County Ambulance Service to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City where she was pronounced dead. She was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol is investigating the crash.