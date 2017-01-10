UPDATE: 4 inches reported overnight

Sgt. Bob Schlenvogt of the Jamestown Police Department, said only one minor traffic accident was reported between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“Snow emergency routes are getting plowed,” he said. “The rest of the streets are snow covered but passable.”

The City Engineer’s Office announced that Jamestown crews will begin snow removal efforts in residential areas at 11 a.m. today and move to the downtown area at 11 p.m. today. The snow removal schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

More wind was reported to the south of the Jamestown area.

Dickey County reported 4 inches of snow with wind since midnight. Ellendale Public School is beginning classes 2 hours late while the Dickey County Courthouse is opening 1 hour late, according to Charlie Russell, Dickey County, emergency manager.

The National Weather Service forecast for Jamestown calls for little or no snow accumulation today but does warn of northwest winds gusting up to 32 mph this afternoon.

The weather service is also warning of cold air moving into the area with temperatures Thursday night dropping to 26 degrees below zero.