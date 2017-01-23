Local residents gather to honor those who serve

People gathered in cold and damp conditions along First Avenue North at 1 p.m. near Hugo’s Family Marketplace Sunday to show support for the men and women who serve in law enforcement at all . Law enforcement officers and supporters planned similar events in communities all across North Dakota at the same time, according to Liz Kapp, who promoted the local event through social media. “As a community, we need to stand behind our law enforcement officers,” she said.

Allery and other officers had been in pursuit of a stolen vehicle from the Devils Lake area Wednesday. When the vehicle was stopped through a remote command by OnStar, a shootout occurred in which Allery and the suspect were killed.

Heidi Koenig, a Jamestown resident who has a brother working as a sheriff in Minnesota, said the stress and danger of the job take a toll on the family as well as the officer.

“He suits up in the morning not sure he’ll come home,” she said, referring to her brother. “For his wife and kids, that’s a big deal.”

About five people made impromptu speeches about the importance of law enforcement officers in the community, and the Rev. Bob Boyar of United Presbyterian Church in Jamestown led a prayer for the safety of those who serve.

Those gathered applauded the speakers and waved American flags during the event.

Kapp, a former Jamestown Police Department officer and Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is now a security officer at the University of Jamestown, said incidents of violent acts against law enforcement officers are a growing concern.

“It appears to be happening more and more often,” she said. “That is the trend over the last 10 years in North Dakota and the United States.”

