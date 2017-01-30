Two Rivers Printing earns Chamber honor

Two Rivers Printing received the Business of the Year Award from the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

“It is very well deserved,” said Tricia Seckerson, a member of the Young Professionals of Jamestown, which administered the award. “They have been nominated as Business of the Month several times and we received several letters of support for them being Business of the Year.”

Zimney said the business does more than just printing although that is the basis of what they do.

“We design, print and mail anything that can be put on paper,” she said. “It all works together.”

This scope of service allows a business to come in with an idea for a mass mailing or other printed product and have the project done in just a few days. This is a service Zimney thinks her clients like.

“Dedication to the clients is key to the award,” she said, when asked why she felt Two Rivers Printing had received the award.

Dedication was showed in a recent project, she said.

“We had a large project come in on Friday and got it out on Monday,” Zimney said. “Sometimes we work a lot of nights and weekends. If we’re going to do a job, we’re going to do it till it gets done.”

Smaller projects also get the company’s full attention. Zimney said mailing projects can be as few as two pieces to as many as 200,000 and printing jobs can range from small items to multiple-page documents. For many of the small projects, computer printers and copiers have replaced the more traditional printing press.

“Technology keeps advancing,” she said. “It gets the product out quicker but it can cost more.”

The recent election kept Two Rivers Printing busy producing mailers and other products for candidates. Overall, business has been good, although there has been some slowdown since the decline in oil prices, Zimney said.

A majority of the printing jobs come from local businesses with “quite a few regional clients” and some out-of-state businesses using Zimney’s services.

Two River Printing employs four people full time and two part time, although she can bring in some extra help when a big job comes in.

“For the large jobs, I can call on a lot of friends and family,” Zimney said.

Two Rivers Printing is located at 1214 10th St. SE. For more information, call 251-1266.