Pamela Syverson, general manager of the Galloping Goose Cafe, said Dockter is one of her favorite customers. She said she hopes there is a good crowd when Dockter stops by for his shrimp dinner.

She said Dockter doesn't drink alcohol. He will come into the bar, and she pours water into shot glasses for him and herself.

"Then he will toast me, generally something like, 'To your good health,'" she said.

Syverson said Dockter has been involved with the Streeter community for a long time.

"He has been on duty at the (Streeter) Buffalo Supper for years," she said. "He has more energy than people half his age."

Dockter was born on Jan. 29, 1916, and grew up on his grandfather's homestead, which was located about 7 miles northwest of Streeter. He is the oldest of five brothers and two sisters. Only he, his brother, Howard, who turns 90 in March, and his sister Ruth, who turns 92 in March, are left of Dockter's siblings.

Dockter farmed the family's farm for two years before he and his brother, Arthur, were drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps on Feb. 21, 1942. He was originally supposed to be an aircraft mechanic, which is something he wanted to do, but wound up being an air operations specialist.

He spent time at an air base in Oscoda, Mich., where he met his first wife, Louise Robinson. They got married on Sept. 22, 1945. Two months later Dockter was honorably discharged from the Army.

In April 1946 he went to work at General Motors in Flint, Mich. He started on the line for Fisher Body and later transferred to work at Buick. The last job he worked at General Motors before retiring in 1974 was as a mechanic.

"That is what I had always wanted to do, be a mechanic," he said.

When Dockter was hired by General Motors, he said he was sent to the General Motors technical school to learn about engines. He was trained on straight-line engines the automaker used at the time.

"Not long after I finished the courses (on straight-line engines), they (General Motors) went to the Vs (the V-designed engines)," he said.

Dockter said his first wife died of cancer about the same time their son, Trent, was starting school. The year before she died, Dockter said his wife's sister, Lola, whose husband had died about five years earlier from a heart attack, came to live with them and helped raise their children and do housekeeping work. Dockter and Lola got married in 1963, about a year after his first wife died. They stayed married until Lola died in February 2005.

Dockter said he and Lola moved back to Streeter in 1975 after he retired and bought the house he still lives in for $4,250. At 101, Dockter still has his driver's license, and he recently drove to Napoleon to buy some pork sausage.

His three children are all alive and well and he has one grandson who turned 46 last year.

Dockter said other than his mother, who died when she was 105, he doesn't come from a particularly long-lived family. He said he used to be a heavy smoker, but quit in 1965 when his son asked him to.

Dockter said his advice for anyone wanting to live a long life is to not let things bother you.

"My second wife told my mother one time, 'Well nothing bothers him, he'll live to be 100,'" he said.