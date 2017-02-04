Jamestown junk store offers wide variety of items

Grosulak and Denise Hallwachs first opened the store in summer 2014 at 601 1st Ave. S, across from St. James Basilica. Hallwachs said the business started off as a craft sale that went really well and grew into a seasonal venture.

Grosulak said the business has done better than they thought. Since both women are full-time teachers at Pingree-Buchanan Public Schools, the store was just a “side gig” for them, she said. But the store outgrew its location and moved in November to 107 1st Ave. S.

Grosulak said they’ve learned a lot along the way and have been adding technology, which has been fun.

Both women like to rummage and go to estate sales and have a love of repurposing items and crafting, Hallwachs said.

“We have a blast working together,” Grosulak said. “We get along well. We have a little different taste, so that’s nice.”

Along with the owners’ repurposed furniture and rummage finds, the store also carries items from a variety of consignors, some who also work in the store, Grosulak said. The consignors pay a commission to have their products in the store, which goes toward paying the rent, she said.

“We appreciate consignors and couldn’t do it without them,” Grosulak said.

They have a wide variety of inventory including homemade furniture paint, jewelry, crafts and the cookbook, “Recipes for my Daughter.”

Not only does the store have a basement full of items, the women also have a storage unit and keep things at both of their homes, Grosulak said.

“We have a problem,” Grosulak said. “We love to find stuff we can give new life to.”

Grosulak said people like consignment items, especially repurposed furniture, because they can get something new to them for a cheaper price.

“There’s really nothing else like it in town,” Grosulak said. “Things don’t alway have to be brand new. We get customers that say they like to have a variety of new and old stuff.”

Grosulak said they are looking forward to their first summer in the new location, when the store will be open every day except Sunday. The women are also hoping to get a clothing line in the store.

Junk in the Trunk will be hosting a Curvy Flamingo Boutique clothing party - an event that is open to the public - from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. If the event goes well, Hallwachs said they are hoping they can carry the clothing full time. Hallwachs said they will continue adding new consignors as they go.

“We’re happy to be downtown and are looking forward to meeting new customers,” Hallwachs said.

Grosulak said at the store’s old location they had to fight for parking, and it’s nice to be in a busier downtown spot. The women looked at several locations before moving, and liked this one the best, she said.

“It’s been a great move; we’ve had a lot more traffic,” Hallwachs said. “People used to say they didn’t even know we had a store.”

Junk in the Trunk is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

