Court proceedings for Feb. 4, 2017

MUNICIPAL COURT

›

CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL/MINOR

Trey Anthony Magnani, 20, 6451 College Lane, $30 administrative fees-general, $275 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, obtain an evaluation.

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Brian Jon Benson, 29, Pingree, two counts, six days to be served in 48-hour increments beginning Jan. 27.

Benjamin Aron Sayler, 27, Grand Forks, 10 days.

Brian James Klose, 21, 3698 85th Ave. SE, $150 fines/fees.

CONTEMPT OF COURT/ FAILURE TO HALT

Christopher Houston Perman, 26, 102 Sunnyside Trailer Court, 20 days, 10 days suspended, 10 days to be served beginning Jan. 24.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Dakota Jay Koros, 25, Stutsman County Correctional Center, 10 days to be served concurrent with district court sentence.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Christopher Charles Sheldon, 46, 746 2nd St. SW, $300 fines/fees, 12 days.

DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

Sarah Lyndy Possen, 35, 3882 78th Ave. SE, $500 fines/fees, five days suspended.

Scott Allen Sarazin, 38, 1402 Gardenette Drive Apt. 1, 10 days, to be served with electronic monitoring with work release (if employed) by Feb. 28.

FAILURE TO HALT/ TRESPASSING

Marlin Jude Decoteau Jr., 37, 118 Northland Estates, 30 days at Heartview Foundation, 10 suspended.

SHOPLIFTING/THEFT

Amber Nicole Cross, 34, 1700 11th Ave. NE No. 2, $200 fines/fees, five days suspended.

Darren D. Dvorak, 38, 402 2nd Ave. NW No. 301, 10 days.

Cheryl Gwyn Goffe, 45, 147 Sunnyside Trailer Court, two counts, $30 administrative fees-general, $1,025 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, three days suspended, two days to be served with electronic monitoring by Feb. 25.

SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

Nicole Ann Linstaedt, 27, 614 6th Ave. SE, $250 fines/fees, five days, four days suspended, one day credit for time served.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

›

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include: Dan Narum, Ellendale, presiding judge; Mark Blumer, Valley City Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton John E. Greenwood, Jamestown James D. Hovey, New Rockford Troy LeFevre, Jamestown Jay Schmitz, Valley City The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY

Jamie Lee Mabe, 37, James River Correctional Center, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $698 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 90 days concurrent with district court sentences (Greenwood).

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Tucker John Cebulla, 22, Belgrade, Minn., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $750 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for six months (Blumer).

DRIVING OPERATING A VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND/OR REFUSAL OF CHEMICAL TEST

Bruce Jay Klein, 49, New Rockford, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/ state, $25 victim-witness fee, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment (Greenwood).

DRIVING OPERATING A VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS (SECOND OFFENSE)

Tracy Ellen Perhus, 53, Carrington, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $1,500 fine/ state, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days, two days credit for time served, eight days to be served with electronic monitoring, 24/7 sobriety program for 360 days, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE PRIVILEGE IS SUSPENDED

Cody Jerome Ironeyes, 42, Two Rivers Inn, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, four days, three days credit for time served (Schmitz).

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Aaron Lee Carow, 23, 102 Sunnyside Trailer Court, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 20 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for one year (Schmitz).

REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO A CHEMICAL TEST/ DUTY UPON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

Anthony Bryan Gomez Moreno, 27, 1510 6th Ave. SW No. 8, $500 fine/state, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $200 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, three days, one day credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation (Schmitz).

SIMPLE ASSAULT (TWO COUNTS)

Sarah Jo Albrecht, 35, Streeter, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for one year (Schmitz).